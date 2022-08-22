Vertical take-off electric aircraft for Gibraltar Strait

The Gibraltar area could soon see the operation of electric vertical take-off aircraft linking the two sides of the Strait. Last month, during the Farnborough Air Show in UK, the helicopter company Helity, which has been operating in the area for years, announced its intention to purchase five models.
HELITY
It will be recalled that in July 2020, Helity announced a plan to commence a helicopter connection that same autumn between Gibraltar and Malaga airports.
