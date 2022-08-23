Opening of the 2022 Gibraltar Fair

Saturday evening saw the official opening of the Gibraltar Fair, the first to take place since 2019. The Fair traditionally takes place every year, but it had been postponed twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was an undeniable buzz as this year’s Fair was launched on Saturday. The Fair was officially opened by Minister for Culture John Cortes, with the ribbon being cut by reigning Miss Gibraltar Janice Sampere. Also present at the opening were Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) CEO Seamus Byrne and other members of the organising teams from GCS and the Self Determination Gibraltar Group (SDGG).

