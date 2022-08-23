Launch of new Gibraltar National Team Football Kit

The deal was announced by the Gibraltar Football Association on August 12th, who were "delighted" to announce the major sports brand as their next official kit supplier from the 22/23 season, who also stating in a press release that it is a multi-year partnership beginning with immediate effect and will see Adidas manufacture and supply the Gibraltar FA’s playing, training, coaching and travel wear for all ages and categories.The GFA’s former kit suppliers, LEGEA, had supplied the Football Association for the past four years.

