Government to phase out water restrictions on high consumers

Yesterday, the Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding the levels of water at our reservoirs. The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia and included the Minister for the Environment John Cortes and the Minister for Public Utilities Albert Isola.
AquaGib have advised that stocks have increased over the weekend and have now reached the required level as a result of all plants operating normally including the new temporary Reverse Osmosis Plant.
