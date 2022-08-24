In Perspective: St. John Ambulance

As Gibraltar’s first registered charity, St. John Ambulance has been serving Gibraltar for over a century. To learn more, we met with St. John Ambulance CEO Sigurd Haveland and Matthew Turnock, who is a member of the St. John Council.

St John Ambulance was first established in Gibraltar 120 years ago.“We are the first local registered charity in Gibraltar, not many people know that,” Matthew explained.He noted that St. John’s first years were “bumpy”.“Gibraltar first and foremost was a garrison, so how you worked with the garrison and being civilians, you can just imagine how ruckus that was at times!” he said.“But thankfully we ironed out the issues and until today we work with a myriad of agencies including the GHA, the Fair and many public bodies.”

24-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR