Unite Miles Apart on Government Budget Strategy
COST-SAVING BOMBSHELL
The government’s radical economic plan announced during June’s Budget address upset many due to widespread tax increases and an eight per cent increase in utility prices. Even though some measures ensured higher contributions from wealthy workers, they were not enough to satisfy Unite’s desire to bring greater balance to Gibraltar’s system. Although the union agreed the crisis was brought on by Brexit, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, it believes low-income families should not suffer the consequences. Unite arranged a meeting with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo following his Budget announcement to raise its concerns, but the conclusion appears to have been unsatisfactory.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
24-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar to participate at UK Youth Parliament
- 63 bids received in Axioma Superyacht Auction
- Unite Miles Apart on Government Budget Strategy
- Testing of alarms in the Naval Base - Wednesday 24 August
- In Perspective: St. John Ambulance
- Seized £63m Superyacht to be sold at auction in Gibraltar
- Opening of the 2022 Gibraltar Fair
- Launch of new Gibraltar National Team Football Kit