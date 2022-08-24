Unite Miles Apart on Government Budget Strategy

Unite the Union Gibraltar has clashed with the government over its tough economic plan it says is the ‘biggest wage squeeze’ on workers in decades. The largest local union launched a ‘cost-of-living crisis’ campaign earlier this month that mimics its UK counterparts’ call for the government to tax the rich. Unite’s lack of faith in the GSLP administration was compounded by the commission of two UK economists tasked with scrutinising the Rock’s current economic and political situation. Could it be that two foreign financial experts can find a better solution than the GSLP to cushion the impact of an imminent global recession?