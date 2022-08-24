Gibraltar to participate at UK Youth Parliament

The Government is delighted to announce the opportunity for a young person to participate at the UK Youth Parliament sitting in the House of Commons on 4th November 2022. The young person will need to deliver a short address to the Commons from the despatch box on the most important issue currently affecting young people in Gibraltar.
Young people aged 11 to 18 who are interested in attending must submit an essay based on the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar to the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister by no later than Thursday 15th September 2022. Applications can be sent to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi
Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will fund the costs for the successful young person and an accompanying adult.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
24-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR