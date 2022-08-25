Europa Pool to re-open on Friday as water situation continues to improve

The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group for the second time this week on the latest situation regarding stock levels at our reservoirs. The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia with the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola and the Minister for the Environment, John Cortes also present.

The advice from AquaGib is that given stock levels continue to increase and that all Reverse Osmosis plants are fully operational, further relaxations of restrictions may take place, albeit in a phased manner. As a result, the Government has agreed to lift the restrictions in place at all our Marinas with immediate effect.

