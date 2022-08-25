Junior football is evolving for its own good

The news that the Gibraltar FA now has its school program up and running will be welcome by many sports lovers. This comes with the added bonus that these football sessions are meant to incorporate all children, no matter their ability.
The latest issue of the official magazine UEFA Direct has revealed that the Gibraltar FA’s new school coaching team has been visiting a selection of schools over some weeks.
Students have been able to enjoy fun football sessions regardless of their footballing ability. UEFA Direct says that: “Under the guidance of the association’s football development officer, Scott Wiseman, the team includes men’s national team players Jayce Olivero, Julian Valarino, Anthony Hernandez and Kian Ronan …. alongside Chris Ward, Jake Victor, Kaira Sene, Alan Martin and Dan Bent.” It also explained that players from the Gibraltar women’s national teams would be joining the programme shortly.
