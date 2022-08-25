Gibraltar loses its bilingualism
EASY OPTION
The consequences of this for young people are very clear. The Spanish language is no longer regarded as an easy option at school, particularly at A’level when it is based on literature, which means reading, understanding and interpreting books written in a language that is no longer as familiar as it once was. This does not mean that students are avoiding Spanish, far from it. The subject remains a popular choice at A’level, what it does mean is that the numbers have remained proportionally static.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar loses its bilingualism
- Junior football is evolving for its own good
- Swim around the Rock raises money for three local charities
- Europa Pool to re-open on Friday as water situation continues to improve
- Gibraltar to participate at UK Youth Parliament
- 63 bids received in Axioma Superyacht Auction
- Unite Miles Apart on Government Budget Strategy
- Testing of alarms in the Naval Base - Wednesday 24 August