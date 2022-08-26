GCSE results bring joy and tears
Friday, August 26, 2022 - 09:07
Ana Lopez Montero said: “I am really happy about my grades – I am Spanish so it was a bit challenging at the beginning but I am really happy, I got mostly 8’s and 9’s. I would like to do four A-Levels and do Medicine at University.
Brianna Trinidad received nine grade 9’s and two 8’s. “My reaction to my grades was I was proud, as I was expecting a lot lower. I want to study medicine, specifically Neurosurgery in Cambridge, but I picked Business Studies as an extra fifth option as I also want to be a Politician” she said.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
26-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Europa Advance Road to re-open tomorrow
- GCSE results bring joy and tears
- It’s more than a tough and tricky issue we face
- Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 ‘Contestant Number draw’
- Gibraltar loses its bilingualism
- Junior football is evolving for its own good
- Swim around the Rock raises money for three local charities
- Europa Pool to re-open on Friday as water situation continues to improve