GCSE results bring joy and tears

by PANORAMA reporters Students received their GCSE results yesterday at Bayside and Westside Schools alongside the Gibraltar College. The results were issued electronically on Thursday morning. WESTSIDE Westside Student Karenza Daswani said: “This morning I was really nervous, but then when I opened my results I was really happy. I am going to go onto do A-Levels and plan on going to University” she said. Her twin, Karizma Daswani also stated she was nervous, but felt relieved. She added: “I am going to do Biology, Maths and Chemistry in the hopes of studying Medicine in the future.”

Ana Lopez Montero said: “I am really happy about my grades – I am Spanish so it was a bit challenging at the beginning but I am really happy, I got mostly 8’s and 9’s. I would like to do four A-Levels and do Medicine at University.Brianna Trinidad received nine grade 9’s and two 8’s. “My reaction to my grades was I was proud, as I was expecting a lot lower. I want to study medicine, specifically Neurosurgery in Cambridge, but I picked Business Studies as an extra fifth option as I also want to be a Politician” she said.

