Europa Advance Road to re-open tomorrow
This will be done with a traffic light system in certain sections of the road and will also include traffic calming measures. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and respect the signals at all times.
The advice from AquaGib is that our stock levels are sufficient to continue with the relaxation on restrictions regarding high consumers, albeit in a slow and phased manner. The Government has therefore agreed to continue to gradually lift restrictions in place.
A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon when the Government expects to hopefully report continued progress in its return to normal stock levels and usage of water.
