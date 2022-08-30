UK Government re-affirms city status of Gibraltar

The City of Gibraltar was granted city status by Her Majesty Queen Victoria in 1842 but was omitted from the official list of recognised cities. Recent and extensive research here in Gibraltar and in London confirmed the existence of this Royal favour and the newly-published record of 81 recognised cities confirms the City of Gibraltar’s place among the official list. This recognises the special status of the City of Gibraltar among the Realms of Her Majesty The Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, alongside those other places of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories that have been afforded such special recognition.

30-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR