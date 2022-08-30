Change to self-isolation requirements for COVID positive cases from 1st September 2022

HM Government of Gibraltar, on the advice of the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has reduced the self-isolation requirement for positive cases of COVID-19 to 5 days, with the day of the positive test result counting as day 0.

This will come into effect on Thursday 1st September.The isolation rules require COVID-19 positive cases to self-isolate until day 5 subject to a negative lateral flow test on that day. Any individual who tests positive on day 5 must continue to self-isolate and test on subsequent days until a such time as they test negative or reach day 10 of self-isolation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR