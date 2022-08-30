Gibraltar Port Authority dealing with incident in the Bay

The vessel OS 35 clipped the vessel ADAM LNG as the former was manouvering to exit the Bay.The Port Authority directed the vessel OS 35 to the Eastside in order to ensure it could be beached and in that way try to minimise as much as possible the risk of the vessel sinking and to secure the lives of the mariners on board.The vessel is presently beached off Catalan Bay.Gibraltar Pilots are onboard the vessel.Tugs are in process of being deployed and booms are to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill.The Captain of the Port is in contact with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras in order to ensure a coordinated response that maximises the use of relevant resources in the area.The OS 35 is Bulk Carrier. She is flagged in Tuvalu and is presently loaded with steel rebars.More information will be made available in coming hours.

