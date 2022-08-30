Military not playing ball with Brexit deal

The consecutive incursions by a Spanish Air Force aircraft and a Spanish Navy patrol boat last week suggests that efforts may well be underway to torpedo a Brexit agreement for Gibraltar.
PANORAMA has long warned of the danger that this could happen ever since the negotiations were stayed over the summer months.AIR FORCE
On Tuesday, it was reported that a Spanish Air Force C235 was at the centre of an incident in the airspace above Gibraltar. It decided to conduct a low level pass at the very same time that an RAF Wildcat helicopter was taking off.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR