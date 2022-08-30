Military not playing ball with Brexit deal

The consecutive incursions by a Spanish Air Force aircraft and a Spanish Navy patrol boat last week suggests that efforts may well be underway to torpedo a Brexit agreement for Gibraltar.

PANORAMA has long warned of the danger that this could happen ever since the negotiations were stayed over the summer months.On Tuesday, it was reported that a Spanish Air Force C235 was at the centre of an incident in the airspace above Gibraltar. It decided to conduct a low level pass at the very same time that an RAF Wildcat helicopter was taking off.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR