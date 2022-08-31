Shipping accident generates environmental concern

While preparing to leave the Bay, the Bulk Carrier OS 35, which is flagged in Tuvalu, clipped the ADAM LNG. The OS 35 had been set to travel to the Dutch city of Vlissingen.MINIMISE RISK OF SINKINGIn a statement issued just after midnight on Tuesday, HM Government of Gibraltar said:‘The Port Authority directed the vessel OS 35 to the Eastside in order to ensure it could be beached and in that way try to minimise as much as possible the risk of the vessel sinking and to secure the lives of the mariners on board.’‘Gibraltar Pilots are onboard the vessel.’‘Tugs are in process of being deployed and booms are to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill.’‘The Captain of the Port is in contact with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras in order to ensure a coordinated response that maximises the use of relevant resources in the area.’The statement added that the vessel ‘is presently loaded with steel rebars’.

31-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR