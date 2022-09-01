Airport Tunnel Christmas Miracle or will Grinch Contractor Strike Again?

Flickering light at the end of the Gibraltar Airport Tunnel suggests the fourteen-year-long construction saga may be gift-wrapped and ready for the festive period. That is unless celebrations are cut short by further delays from a Spanish contractor twice disposed of by successive government administrations for failing to satisfy standards.

Works to connect the tunnel to the Rock’s road infrastructure cannot commence until Spanish construction company OHL completes its handover of the project to the government. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo believes the handover could be done in September and the tunnel should open once the connecting infrastructure is completed 12 weeks later. However, after an embarrassing series of unfulfilled completion dates, could Picardo be jumping the gun once again when this contractor has consistently failed to deliver on the costly project?

