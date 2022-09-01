OS 35 - Overnight update

Overnight the situation has remained stable. Continuous monitoring has been in place throughout the night, with presence on-scene by anti-pollution assets. Additional monitoring by drone and land based thermal imaging assets have revealed no significant changes to the situation.

The Salvage team is onboard the vessel to continue assessing and planning the way forward, anddivers will be in attendance shortly to conduct external hull survey.

During the course of the morning, the Gibraltar Port Authority will continue with deployments of

equipment and preparations for further operations.

Port operations at present remain suspended.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council will convene at 12:30pm and further updates will be

provided as the situation develops.

