Thursday 1st September 2022 Cases Total confirmed cases: 20,069 New cases in Gibraltar (7 days): 8 (7 residents, 1 visitor)

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive cases in ERS: 0New deaths related to COVID-19: 0Total deaths related to COVID-19: 108Vaccines AdministeredFirst dose: 42,167Second dose: 41,455Third dose: 268Fourth dose: 311Booster: 40,452Total number of vaccines administered: 124,653

