Gibraltar battles to contain vessel leaks

While everyone gives thanks that the ship was carrying steel bars rather than loaded with oil, there is nonetheless growing concern at the condition of the heavy fuel oil, the diesel and the lubricant that was on board the ship for its own use.PUMPINGThe pumping operation has now almost become a race against time to try and remove the main pollutants onboard in an effort to protect the integrity of Gibraltar’s beaches and of the wider coastline in the area. A number of intrepid bathers in Catalan Bay looked across the sea to the beached cargo ship barely a few hundred meters in front of them. There will be questions asked, as happens after every incident of this nature, and there will be investigations to determine who was responsible for what and whether anything could have been done differently or better. But that comes later.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR