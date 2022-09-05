Gibraltar must stick together against PP Mayor’s nonsense

However, despite the careful management of the incident on the part of Gibraltar, it has also revealed the differences in approach to this same issue that exist on the Spanish side.MAYOREnter the Partido Popular Mayor of Algeciras Jose Ignacio Landaluce who is well known for blowing hot and cold on Gibraltar. This time he started hot - scalding hot. He first urged the Gibraltar government to cooperate with Salvamento Maritimo and with the Port of Algeciras. This completely ignored the fact that Gibraltar had already said that such cooperation was taking place from the very outset. Indeed, Salvamento vessels could be spotted on maritime trackers and visually in the proximity of the beached OS35 near Catalan Bay and a Salvamento helicopter was also observed hovering above it. So what exactly was the good Mayor talking about?WATERSIn order to further educate his audience the Mayor then let out an even more ridiculous outburst. “These are disputed waters,” he declared, “the UK Admiralty may show them as British in their nautical charts but they know that this is not the case, as is recognised internationally and by the United Nations, which points out that the only treaty between the UK and Spain is the Treaty of Utrecht which says that only the castle, the town, the port [was ceded] the internal waters, which are not these.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR