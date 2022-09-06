Truss set to become fourth UK Prime Minister in six years

This follows her victory in the election for the leadership of the Conservative Party by 57% to 43% against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.GIBRALTARGiven her role as Foreign Secretary, Ms Truss is already conversant with Gibraltar issues. In March, together with then Europe Minister James Cleverly, she met with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

