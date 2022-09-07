Gibraltar stands down from Major Incident posture

The Government stood down from its Major Incident posture yesterday after it emerged that the bulk of the fuel on board the beached freighter OS35 had been pumped out. This fact has considerably reduced the risk posed to Gibraltar and to the surrounding environment from any oil spill.

However, there were warnings issued at the same time that accumulations of fuel could still be present in other areas of the ship and that this will still need to be contained or eliminated as part of the ongoing operation. The final decision to step down from a Major Incident posture was taken at a meeting of the Strategic Coordination Group yesterday afternoon.

