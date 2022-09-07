Waterport Terraces Day Centre Verbena

Staff and volunteers at the Waterport Day Centre have organised another successful Annual Verbena this year in the beautiful surroundings of the Calpe Rowing Club. The Verbena is an annual event for those attending the Waterport Day Centre and this year took place on Thursday 1st September and was attended by approximately one hundred clients who regularly use the Day Centre.

The Care Agency were relieved to be able to return to normality following the COVID-19 Pandemic and this event was very much appreciated and welcomed by all, whose smiles and enjoyment were a breath of fresh air after such an extended period of loneliness and isolation.Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the live entertainment provided by ‘The Chippies’, who proved to be extremely popular and performed a repertoire of well-known songs to get everyone in the party mood. Along with the dancing and singing, the clients enjoyed dinner and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR