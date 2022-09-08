Poor storm drainage in Gibraltar with gigantic roaches!
Under the tarmac surface of Gibraltar are pipes that run the full length and width of Gibraltar. These pipes provide water and others aid drainage. When the heavy rain floods these underground pipes the cockroaches need to seek shelter elsewhere. They could be found in unusual places, homes, garages, shops, restaurants after scurrying about to find dry land.
When you look at them (depending how katsaridaphobic you are) might make your hairs stand on end. These creatures are also trying to find the three basic elements of survival. These are food, shelter and water.
