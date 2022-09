The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who is in London for various meetings, has reacted to the news of the appointment of Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Foreign Secretary. Mr Picardo said:

“I am delighted that James Cleverly has been appointed Foreign Secretary. I have known James for some years and have worked very well with him in the time that he was Minister for Europe.

