Business waits for Schengen deal

Gibraltar’s business community is still wondering whether a full Brexit agreement will be brokered, but also if there will be access to the Schengen Area, which would hugely affect all sectors of the economy. So far the government has firmly stated that the main objective is to create a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen zone, for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

As this was set out in the political framework concluded by the United Kingdom, together with Gibraltar, and Spain on December 31 2020.Looking ahead the government remains focused and fully committed to secure an agreement on that basis.“The Schengen Area is centered on the fluid movement of person across borders without immigration controls.” A government spokesperson explained.“The removal of the Spanish immigration controls at the border, coupled with the removal of Gibraltar immigration controls would mean that there would be no delays to cross the border in either direction.”“This would be good for tourism, for residents, for workers and for business in general.”

08-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR