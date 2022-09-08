Business waits for Schengen deal
As this was set out in the political framework concluded by the United Kingdom, together with Gibraltar, and Spain on December 31 2020.
Ahead
Looking ahead the government remains focused and fully committed to secure an agreement on that basis.
“The Schengen Area is centered on the fluid movement of person across borders without immigration controls.” A government spokesperson explained.
“The removal of the Spanish immigration controls at the border, coupled with the removal of Gibraltar immigration controls would mean that there would be no delays to cross the border in either direction.”
“This would be good for tourism, for residents, for workers and for business in general.”
