National Day Message from His Excellency the Governor

In June 2020, I had the privilege of becoming the Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar. I arrived in unusual circumstances, out of lockdown in the UK, into semi-lockdown in Gibraltar, with just a few suitcases of luggage arriving with me on that British Airways flight.

Despite those difficult times, the warmth of the welcome extended to me then, and the kindness shown to me by the people of Gibraltar ever since, has quite literally been overwhelming, and I am so very grateful to everyone.Two years ago, the Chief Minister and I walked thorough Casemates on National Day and it was a delight to see many people enjoying themselves but in a very restrictive way. The same happened last year.

08-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR