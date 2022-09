The situation remains stable onboard, with no significant developments overnight. The situation at the beaches continues to be reviewed daily and the booms in place are generally working well.

Red flag to remain in place at Little Bay whilst clean-up efforts continue. Sandy Bay has had significant oil globules and boom material washed up on shore. Clean-up efforts will focus on Sandy Bay first thing in the morning.

08-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR