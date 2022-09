The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a sad day for Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her Majesty was a symbol of continuity and calm in increasingly troubled times. There are still Gibraltarians alive who fondly recall her visit to Gibraltar in 1954. My wife and I were deeply touched and humbled when we met Her Majesty in 2014.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR