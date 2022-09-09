THE QUEEN’S LIFE

At the time of her birth, her grandfather, King George V, was on the throne, and she was third in the line, after her uncle Edward and her father. She also had a sister, Princess Margaret who was born in 1930, but she sadly passed away in February 2002.In 1933, Her Majesty was given her first dog at aged seven years old, when her father brought home Dookie, a Pembrokeshire Welsh corgi. It is then that she immediately fell in love with the breed, and she is believed to have owned at least 30 corgis since then.1936 was a dramatic year for the then Princess, as her grandfather, the current King passed and her uncle became King Edward VIII.However, in December that same year, he abdicated the throne in order to marry. This meant that Princess Elizabeth’s father inherited the throne as King George VI, and she was now first in line to the throne.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR