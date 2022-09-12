Government confirms Bank Holiday for State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Additionally, Gibraltar will join the United Kingdom in holding a one minute silence on the eve of Her Late Majesty’s Funeral. The minute silence will take place in Gibraltar at 21:00hrs on Sunday 18th September 2022.
The Chief Minster, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “Gibraltar is proud to be joining the United Kingdom in holding a minute silence on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral. As a sign of respect to Her Late Majesty, I have authorised, in like with Royal Protocol, a Bank Holiday for Monday 19th September and call upon all Gibraltarians and residents on Gibraltar to reflect on the immense dedication and contribution Her Late Majesty gave in her 70 Years as Queen. This day will enable Gibraltarians, residents of Gibraltar and those who work in Gibraltar to follow Her Late Majesty's funeral. His Excellency the Governor and I will be in attendance at the funeral in London in representation of the people of Gibraltar.”
