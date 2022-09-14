Four major developments to be discussed in DPC meeting

Topping the list of major developments is the proposed multi-storey mixed use development in Devil's Tongue, Queensway.It is set to include residential, aparthotels, offices, commercial, retail, cafe/restaurants and underground car park. Additionally, proposals include a public podium level which would comprise retail and public spaces.The full Revised Scheme document for this proposal was placed onto the eGov site earlier this year, however, the applicants first submitted a scheme to the DPC in relation to this site for a mixed-use development on the site in October 2017. In February 2018, the original outline planning application was deferred, but outline planning permission was ultimately approved.In January 2021, the Full Planning Application was deferred in a DPC meeting, in which the discussion spoke towards issues of design style and massing.Following the deferral, the Design Statement noted that the client engaged with DPC members to try and seek clearer objective comments.Within the revised statement, the applicants noted that the latest design steps back and additionally proposes a more ‘traditional appearance.’

