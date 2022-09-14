Elizabeth the Great
MOURNERS
Thousands of mourners paid their respect to the Sovereign at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh and many thousands more are expected to file past the coffin in London as from later today. The Queen will lie in State at Westminster Hall from this afternoon at 5pm UK time until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral which is on Monday 19 September. Mourners will be able to pay their respects 24 hours a day, for four days and four nights, with long queues and waiting times expected. There will be a ceremonial procession this afternoon which will see the coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in State.
