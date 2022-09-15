All remaining water restrictions lifted

For the first time since the 28th July 2022 Gibraltar’s water supply is now free from all restrictions. The fire at Powers Drive which subsequently caused all production of water to suddenly stop at Governors Cottage will now lead to a “lessons learnt” exercise to establish inter alia how we can achieve greater resilience in our production and supply of water to the Community.

The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding water production and stock levels as well as the effects of the OS 35 vessel incident to our water infrastructure. Minister Isola thanked all the members of the Group for their excellent work during this most testing time. The Group has included representatives from all the coordinating bodies including GFRS, RGP, AFRS, TSD, MoD, Ministry of Environment and the Environmental Agency, AquaGib, GEA, GSLA, Care Agency, Civil Contingencies and the No. 6 Press Office.

15-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR