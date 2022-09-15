All remaining water restrictions lifted
The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding water production and stock levels as well as the effects of the OS 35 vessel incident to our water infrastructure. Minister Isola thanked all the members of the Group for their excellent work during this most testing time. The Group has included representatives from all the coordinating bodies including GFRS, RGP, AFRS, TSD, MoD, Ministry of Environment and the Environmental Agency, AquaGib, GEA, GSLA, Care Agency, Civil Contingencies and the No. 6 Press Office.
