Four major developments for the Rock approved at DPC
Thursday, September 15, 2022 - 12:38
DEVIL’S TONGUE
Firstly, the DPC approved a mixed-use development in Devil’s Tongue.
Full planning was considered in January 2021 but deferred as the Commission had concerns with height, mass and scale and had invited the applicant to submit a revised scheme.
The revised proposals consisted of a 16 storey development, with 84 apartments, 1400m2 commercial floor space, 19 stores, public open space and partial underground car parking with 88 car spaces.
Main changes were that overall massing was significantly reduced at the Northern end and most external glazing has also been omitted, alongside the removal of one floor. The new facades design incorporates more traditional balconies and features. Office space was reduced and apart hotel omitted.
