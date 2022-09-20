Miss Gibraltar 2022 is Faith Torres

by MEGAN STRINGER Faith Torres was crowned the new Miss Gibraltar in a glamorous event at the Alameda Open Air Theatre on Saturday evening. Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere crowned her successor, which marked the start of Faith’s year of reign. Alongside winning the title, Miss Torres won the People’s Choice Award voted by the public by calling a dedicated number and also Miss Elegance.

Twelve contestants; Mia Peach, Skyanne Pratts, Shyanne McIntosh, Katherine Hahn, Jaylynn Cruz, Celine Mor, Sabrina Wahnon, Sarah Cruz, Rebecca Davis, Faith Torres, Zuleima Molina, and Michelle Lopez Desoisa took part in the local beauty pageant organised by No.1 Models Gibraltar, the first that Director, Kelvin Hewitt had produced since he was awarded the organisation earlier this year.1st Princess was awarded to Jaylynn Cruz, whilst Michelle Lopez Desoisa was crowned 2nd Princess.Miss Gibraltar 2022 was hosted by 2016 title winner, Kayley Mifsud and Louis Perry. There were four judges.The show began with a performance from Mediterranean Dance School before the contestants came out for their first look, as all were dressed in a black tassel outfit before swiftly changing into a silver glittery dress.Dancers from Danza Academy also performed throughout the night, alongside local singers Ella Vinet, Danny Moreno, Andria Marie and Lucia Wood who were chosen to sing at the event via an audition process.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR