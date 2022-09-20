Outpouring of affection marks the end of an era

The State Funeral for Her Majesty the Queen yesterday was marked by an overwhelming show of support and of affection for the late Sovereign on the part of her subjects. This was the first time that a Monarch’s funeral has taken place at Westminster Abbey since 1760.

The funeral service was followed by the burial in Windsor where the Queen was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. This is inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen’s father, King George VI lies in that same chapel as does the Queen Mother and the ashes of her late sister Princess Margaret. Queen Elizabeth sadly lost both her mother and her sister within a few months of each other in 2002.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR