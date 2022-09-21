Queen’s death projects Gibraltar’s British sovereignty

The period of mourning which followed the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is now over. The focus now moves to the future and to the way forward. However, one thing is abundantly clear - over the last few days the British sovereignty of Gibraltar has been projected like never before.

DETERMINATION

Those who thought that Gibraltar might somehow be weakening in its determination to resist the Spanish sovereignty claim have therefore received a rude awakening over the last couple of weeks. The tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth have shown exactly how important a position Gibraltar enjoys as part of the wider British family of nations, and how that role is valued and cherished by all.