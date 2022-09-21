Queen’s death projects Gibraltar’s British sovereignty
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 - 11:47
It now seems an eternity since the death of Her Majesty was announced on Thursday 8 September. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, who were both in London on Brexit business, were forced to cut short their meetings and return to the Rock via Malaga in the early hours of Friday. There was, from then onwards, a continuous chain of events as part of the ten days of mourning which culminated in the burial of Her Majesty at Windsor on Monday next to her late husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister.
