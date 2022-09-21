Queen’s death projects Gibraltar’s British sovereignty

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 - 11:47

The period of mourning which followed the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is now over. The focus now moves to the future and to the way forward. However, one thing is abundantly clear - over the last few days the British sovereignty of Gibraltar has been projected like never before.

DETERMINATION
Those who thought that Gibraltar might somehow be weakening in its determination to resist the Spanish sovereignty claim have therefore received a rude awakening over the last couple of weeks. The tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth have shown exactly how important a position Gibraltar enjoys as part of the wider British family of nations, and how that role is valued and cherished by all.


RETURN
It now seems an eternity since the death of Her Majesty was announced on Thursday 8 September. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, who were both in London on Brexit business, were forced to cut short their meetings and return to the Rock via Malaga in the early hours of Friday. There was, from then onwards, a continuous chain of events as part of the ten days of mourning which culminated in the burial of Her Majesty at Windsor on Monday next to her late husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister.

