Gibraltar on alert to oil leak from OS35

The Gibraltar Port Authority is working to mitigate as far as possible the impact of oil in BGTW, following an escape of previously trapped low sulphur fuel oil from the OS 35.

The oil had, unfortunately, moved away from the vessel before the weather had subsided enough to allow for the redeployment of the boom that had previously surrounded it and was removed over the weekend. An operation to redeploy the boom to surround the OS 35 is now underway.The oil that has escaped represents quantities onboard that were unpumpable, as well as residues from the dirty fuel tanks. Unfortunately, its release into BGTW was inevitable and expected.

21-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR