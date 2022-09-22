Partido Popular complains about border delays

The La Linea branch of the Partido Popular has said that solutions need to be found to the long delays being experienced to cross the border.

This follows representations made to the PP by the frontier workers association ASCTEG and by individuals who work in Gibraltar and live in Spain. The PP has highlighted that some people have taken well over a hour to cross the border and has stressed what it calls the “suffering endured by citizens of La Linea and the Campo de Gibraltar” every time they cross over to work.

