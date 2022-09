The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 9th competition of the season last Sunday the 18th September at the Detached Mole. A total of twenty members took part notwithstanding the forecasted strong easterly winds.

Regardless the end results can be considered just above average with some good white breams landed the biggest weighing 1.44kilos the heaviest so far this year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR