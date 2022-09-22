Gibraltar braces itself for black oil spill

The environmental scenario that Gibraltar feared has materialised over the last few days when black oil leaked from the beached vessel OS35 after it was deliberately sunk in order to better resist the full brunt of easterly winds. This is, nonetheless, a far cry from the full nightmare situation that the authorities could potentially have faced when the collision took place at the end of August.

It is important to recall that the OS35 was carrying 215 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 250 tonnes of diesel fuel and 27 tonnes of lubricant oil when the decision was taken to beach it in shallow water off Catalan Bay. This action immediately reduced both the environmental risk and the risk to the lives of the 24 crew members on board the freighter. The kind weather delivered the space and the time for the vast majority of the oil on board to be pumped out, and although there was some light sheening, this was dealt with professionally and efficiently by the different Government agencies and the commercial entities involved.

