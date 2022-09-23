Jewish Community of Gibraltar

The Community was joined by local dignitaries including the His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Mayor of Gibraltar, the Speakers and Parliamentarians of both sides of the House, the Chief Justice, His Lordship the Roman Catholic Bishop and various denominational clergy.Since their arrival in the early 1700s, the Jews of Gibraltar have always demonstrated complete and total loyalty to the Monarchy, seeing themselves as British Jews. Amongst many other examples, this pride is reflected during the Shabbat morning service where congregants rise to recite a prayer for the welfare of the Monarch and the Royal Family.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR