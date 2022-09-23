Special Olympics do Gibraltar proud

The Special Olympics kicked off the indoor football part of their National Summer Games at their purpose built facility at Europa Point yesterday. The team has always done Gibraltar proud no matter what sport they have participated in.

The new complex, which opened in 2019 just before the pandemic, was a fitting venue for the indoor football tournament which also saw the participation of teams from Algeciras and the Isle of Man. The football followed the athletics and the opening ceremony which took place at the new Lathbury Sports Complex on Wednesday.

