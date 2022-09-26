GFA tackles safeguarding of young players

Overall there are five goals of the safeguarding strategy designed to protect young footballers from all forms of harm and abuse, with the first one being laying the foundations for the safeguarding.This opening objective focuses on accountability, where the safety of young players is the responsibility of everyone at the GFA, ensuring that football is carried out in safe environment avoiding abuse whether it is physical, psychological or sexual.The GFA had depended on the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA), to create courses on safeguarding, and has always liaised with them to get coaches qualified on safeguarding.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR