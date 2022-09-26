Gibraltar is UK’s 51st largest trading partner

These show that total trade in goods and services both ways was £3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2022.It is important to note that official figures released by the United Kingdom show that there was a 15% overall drop in UK-Gibraltar trade when compared to the same period in 2021. The UK exported £2.1 billion worth of goods and services to Gibraltar and imported £902 million from the Rock. These two figures combined provide the total amount of the trade flow between both countries.

