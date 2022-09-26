Gibraltar is UK’s 51st largest trading partner

Gibraltar is now the 51st largest trading partner for the United Kingdom according to the latest figures released by the UK Department of Trade.
These show that total trade in goods and services both ways was £3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2022.DROP
It is important to note that official figures released by the United Kingdom show that there was a 15% overall drop in UK-Gibraltar trade when compared to the same period in 2021. The UK exported £2.1 billion worth of goods and services to Gibraltar and imported £902 million from the Rock. These two figures combined provide the total amount of the trade flow between both countries.
26-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR