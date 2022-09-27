Deputy Chief Minister attends Labour Party Conference in Liverpool

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, putting across the Gibraltar position to MPs and Labour delegates, ahead of this evening's Gibraltar Reception.

After visiting the Gibraltar Exhibition first thing this morning, Dr Garcia attended an International Welcome reception for Heads of Mission.The Gibraltar Exhibition was then visited by Clare Moody, former MEP for the South West and Gibraltar.

