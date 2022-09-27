Flexibility needed for final agreement

The Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares has advocated shared prosperity between Gibraltar and the surrounding area of Spain as a principle underpinning a new treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU.

He made these comments on the “Desayuno Informativo” of news agency Europa Press.Mr Albares followed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who expressed the same sentiments to the General Assembly of the United Nations at the end of last week. He explained that the new Prime Minister Liz Truss was already well versed on the Gibraltar dossier, given her previous role as Foreign Secretary, adding that he had met with her several times in that position.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR